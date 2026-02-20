Antiy Situational Awareness Platform: Network-wide threat monitoring & situational awareness platform for enterprises. built by Antiy Labs. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Multi-source heterogeneous data aggregation from endpoints, networks, and perimeters, Attack event chain reconstruction based on security scenarios, High-risk event alerting and prioritization from large event volumes..

Apache Metron: Apache Metron is a centralized tool for security monitoring and analysis that integrates various open-source big data technologies..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.