Munin

Incident responders and threat analysts who need fast hash lookups across multiple feeds without managing API keys or subscriptions should use Munin. It aggregates Virustotal, HybridAnalysis, and other sources in a single free query, cutting lookup time from five separate tabs to one; the 846 GitHub stars reflect real adoption in SOC workflows. Skip this if you need automated enrichment at scale or integration with your SIEM; Munin is a manual triage tool, not an orchestration platform.