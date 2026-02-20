Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Antiy PTA-mobile is a commercial malware analysis tool by Antiy Labs. Munin is a free malware analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling high-volume Android app intake will benefit most from Antiy PTA-mobile's ability to monitor 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories in a single sandbox run, capturing network traffic, file artifacts, and UI state without manual case work. The hybrid deployment model supports both server-based processing for large app batches and portable device carriers for field analysis, making it practical for carriers and regional security ops. Skip this if your organization needs upstream static analysis as a primary control; Antiy's strength is post-deployment behavioral visibility, not catching issues before apps ship.
Incident responders and threat analysts who need fast hash lookups across multiple feeds without managing API keys or subscriptions should use Munin. It aggregates Virustotal, HybridAnalysis, and other sources in a single free query, cutting lookup time from five separate tabs to one; the 846 GitHub stars reflect real adoption in SOC workflows. Skip this if you need automated enrichment at scale or integration with your SIEM; Munin is a manual triage tool, not an orchestration platform.
Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology.
An online hash checker utility that retrieves information from various online sources, including Virustotal, HybridAnalysis, and more.
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Common questions about comparing Antiy PTA-mobile vs Munin for your malware analysis needs.
Antiy PTA-mobile: Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Fine-grained dynamic behavior analysis of Android applications using sandbox technology, Monitoring and recording of 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories (calls, SMS, network, database, address book, media), Real-time network monitoring capturing URLs, IPs, SMS, email, and FTP communications..
Munin: An online hash checker utility that retrieves information from various online sources, including Virustotal, HybridAnalysis, and more..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Antiy PTA-mobile is developed by Antiy Labs. Munin is open-source with 846 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Antiy PTA-mobile and Munin serve similar Malware Analysis use cases: both are Malware Analysis tools. Key differences: Antiy PTA-mobile is Commercial while Munin is Free, Munin is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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