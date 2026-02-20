Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Antiy PTA-mobile is a commercial mobile app security tool by Antiy Labs. Mobile Audit is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling high-volume Android app intake will benefit most from Antiy PTA-mobile's ability to monitor 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories in a single sandbox run, capturing network traffic, file artifacts, and UI state without manual case work. The hybrid deployment model supports both server-based processing for large app batches and portable device carriers for field analysis, making it practical for carriers and regional security ops. Skip this if your organization needs upstream static analysis as a primary control; Antiy's strength is post-deployment behavioral visibility, not catching issues before apps ship.
AppSec teams building Android applications need Mobile Audit if static analysis is your primary control and you want visibility into what's actually in your APK before it ships; the Docker containerization means it integrates into CI/CD without friction, and the Virus Total integration catches known malware signatures your own rules might miss. The 224 GitHub stars and zero price tag reflect what this is: a solid open-source hygiene tool, not a replacement for dynamic testing or runtime mobile threat defense. Skip this if your threat model includes sophisticated obfuscation or requires certified compliance reporting; Mobile Audit prioritizes detection speed over the deeper semantic analysis that catches advanced Android exploits.
Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology.
Mobile Audit is a Docker-based SAST and malware analysis tool that performs comprehensive security analysis of Android APK files, including vulnerability detection, certificate verification, and Virus Total integration.
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Common questions about comparing Antiy PTA-mobile vs Mobile Audit for your mobile app security needs.
Antiy PTA-mobile: Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Fine-grained dynamic behavior analysis of Android applications using sandbox technology, Monitoring and recording of 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories (calls, SMS, network, database, address book, media), Real-time network monitoring capturing URLs, IPs, SMS, email, and FTP communications..
Mobile Audit: Mobile Audit is a Docker-based SAST and malware analysis tool that performs comprehensive security analysis of Android APK files, including vulnerability detection, certificate verification, and Virus Total integration..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Antiy PTA-mobile is developed by Antiy Labs. Mobile Audit is open-source with 224 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Antiy PTA-mobile and Mobile Audit serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: Antiy PTA-mobile is Commercial while Mobile Audit is Free, Mobile Audit is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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