Antiy PTA-mobile: Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Fine-grained dynamic behavior analysis of Android applications using sandbox technology, Monitoring and recording of 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories (calls, SMS, network, database, address book, media), Real-time network monitoring capturing URLs, IPs, SMS, email, and FTP communications..

Approov Runtime Application Self Protection: RASP solution securing mobile apps and APIs across Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS at runtime. built by Approov. Core capabilities include App attestation to verify app authenticity and device integrity at runtime, Real-time threat intelligence on deployed apps and their operating environments, Dynamic certificate pinning with over-the-air updates to block MitM attacks..

Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.