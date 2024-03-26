Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework: An open-source framework that inventories and manages AWS resources across multiple accounts by collecting data via Cross Account Assume Roles and storing it in a centralized S3 bucket for analysis..

Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline: A Terraform module that establishes security baseline configurations for AWS accounts based on CIS benchmarks and AWS security best practices..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.