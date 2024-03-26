Security teams at startups and mid-market companies running AWS across multiple accounts need Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework because it maps your entire cloud footprint without vendor lock-in or per-resource pricing. The framework inventories resources via cross-account assume roles into a centralized S3 bucket, giving you a single source of truth for compliance audits and drift detection at zero cost. Skip this if your organization demands a commercial UI, managed alerting, or real-time remediation workflows; Antiope is a data collection engine that requires you to build analysis and response on top.

Network Access Analyzer

AWS teams managing VPC security posture will get immediate value from Network Access Analyzer because it catches overly permissive network rules before they become incidents, and the free pricing means you're not choosing between this and other security tools. The tool directly audits internet gateways, route tables, and security groups in your own account, eliminating the guesswork of manual rule reviews. Skip this if you're running multi-cloud infrastructure or need visibility beyond AWS networking layers; Network Access Analyzer is AWS-native only and won't help you govern access policies in GCP or Azure.