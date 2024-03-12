Anti-Trojan-Source is a free static application security testing tool. Apiiro Deep Code Analysis is a commercial static application security testing tool by Apiiro. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams responsible for supply chain risk or code review workflows should deploy Anti-Trojan-Source if unicode bidi attacks represent a realistic threat to your codebase; this is the only free tool that catches this specific injection vector before compilation. The 62 GitHub stars and active maintenance signal a project that understands the attack pattern deeply, though the narrow focus means it solves one problem well rather than serving as a general SAST platform. Skip this if you're looking for a centralized scanner to catch SQL injection, XSS, and credential leaks alongside trojan source; Anti-Trojan-Source is a surgical addition to your gate, not a replacement for broader static analysis.
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to map what's actually reachable in their codebase will find Apiiro Deep Code Analysis worth the deployment effort. Its AST-based semantic analysis and reachability engine eliminate the false positives that plague traditional SAST tools, and the material change detection across code history surfaces what actually matters between commits. Skip this if your primary need is compliance checkboxes or you're looking for a point scanner to bolt onto existing CI/CD without architectural context; Apiiro demands integration into your supply chain risk process to justify the cost.
Detect trojan source attacks that employ unicode bidi attacks to inject malicious code.
Code analysis tool that maps software architecture and components via AST.
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Common questions about comparing Anti-Trojan-Source vs Apiiro Deep Code Analysis for your static application security testing needs.
Anti-Trojan-Source: Detect trojan source attacks that employ unicode bidi attacks to inject malicious code..
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis: Code analysis tool that maps software architecture and components via AST. built by Apiiro. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) semantic code analysis, Graph-based inventory of application components, Material change detection across code history..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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