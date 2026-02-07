ANOZR WAY AY PeopleSight: Human cyber risk assessment platform for identifying vulnerable individuals. built by ANOZR WAY. Core capabilities include Continuous scanning of web, social media, and dark web for leaked data, AI-based identification of at-risk individuals based on digital usage and profiles, Individual risk profile assessment using compromised credentials and exposed data..

Quantara AI Continuous Assessment: AI platform automating continuous cybersecurity control assessments & risk quantification. built by Quantara AI. Core capabilities include Automated control mapping to NIST CSF, ISO 27001, and NIST 800-53 frameworks, Continuous ingestion of structured and unstructured cyber and business data, Value at Risk (VaR) quantification per control gap..

Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.