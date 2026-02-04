Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Storage: Decentralized biometric storage system using distributed cloud architecture. built by Anonybit. Core capabilities include Decentralized biometric storage across multi-party cloud, Biometric data sharding and anonymization, Multi-modal biometric support (face, voice, iris, fingerprint)..

filancore Sentinel: IoT identity lifecycle mgmt platform using SSI and W3C standards. built by filancore. Core capabilities include IoT device identity lifecycle management (issue, update, revoke, delete), Verifiable credential issuance and management, SSI node onboarding and management via single dashboard..

Both serve the Decentralized Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.