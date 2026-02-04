Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Cloud: Decentralized biometric storage & matching platform using privacy-by-design. built by Anonybit. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Decentralized biometric storage with sharded, anonymized data distribution, Multi-party computation for biometric matching without data reassembly, Support for multiple biometric modalities (face, voice, fingerprint, iris)..

AU10TIX KYC & AML Compliance (Canada): KYC/AML identity verification suite for Canadian regulatory compliance. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Document verification for Canadian IDs and driver's licenses (security features, forgery detection, layout/font/image analysis), AML screening with automated monitoring and suspicious transaction alerting, Biometric verification using NIST-rated algorithms..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.