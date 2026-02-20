Anonos Data Embassy: Data protection platform enforcing policies for secure cross-border data use. built by Anonos. Core capabilities include Digitizes and enforces data protection policies beyond controlled perimeters, Cross-border data transfer compliance, Data security and accuracy for AI workflows..

StratoKey Cloud Data Encryption: Cloud data encryption gateway for SaaS apps with field-level encryption. built by StratoKey. Core capabilities include Field-level end-to-end encryption and tokenization, FIPS 140-2/140-3 validated AES 256-bit encryption, Encryption gateway architecture with data protection before cloud transmission..

Both serve the Data Masking & Synthetic Data market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.