Anonomatic PII Vault: PII de-identification vault with patented PolyAnonymization technology. built by Anonomatic. Core capabilities include PolyAnonymization for de-identified data usage, PII separation and removal, Full database encryption..

DataStealth Platform: Data protection platform using tokenization, masking & encryption. built by DataStealth. Core capabilities include Data discovery across on-premise, cloud, SaaS, legacy, and AI environments, Automatic sensitive data classification across applications, databases, and file shares, Data protection via tokenization, encryption, and masking..

Both serve the Data Masking & Synthetic Data market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.