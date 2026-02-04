Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anonomatic PII Vault is a commercial data masking & synthetic data tool by Anonomatic. DataStealth is a commercial data masking & synthetic data tool by DataStealth. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data masking & synthetic data fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Organizations handling sensitive customer or employee data at scale need Anonomatic PII Vault specifically for its PolyAnonymization approach, which lets you use de-identified datasets for analytics and testing without maintaining separate production environments. The patented Data Sundering storage technology paired with three-tiered key rotation delivers real separation of PII from operational data, addressing the ID.AM and PR.DS gaps most competitors leave open. Skip this if you need cloud deployment or multi-tenant SaaS simplicity; the on-premises Docker architecture assumes you have infrastructure ops capacity and want custody of encryption keys.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting sensitive data across fragmented infrastructure,on-prem databases, cloud APIs, legacy mainframes, and SaaS together,should evaluate DataStealth for its agentless inline masking that actually works across those disparate environments without forcing rip-and-replace. The platform covers all four NIST asset and data security functions (ID.AM, ID.RA, PR.DS, DE.CM) and deploys via gateway or proxy rather than requiring agents on every system, which matters when you're dealing with air-gapped or mainframe systems that block typical tooling. Skip this if your primary concern is detection and response; DataStealth prioritizes classification and protection over behavioral anomaly hunting.
PII de-identification vault with patented PolyAnonymization technology
Inline data protection platform for on-prem, legacy, hybrid & cloud envs.
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Common questions about comparing Anonomatic PII Vault vs DataStealth for your data masking & synthetic data needs.
Anonomatic PII Vault: PII de-identification vault with patented PolyAnonymization technology. built by Anonomatic. Core capabilities include PolyAnonymization for de-identified data usage, PII separation and removal, Full database encryption..
DataStealth: Inline data protection platform for on-prem, legacy, hybrid & cloud envs. built by DataStealth. Core capabilities include Real-time agentless data discovery and classification across databases, files, APIs, SaaS, and event streams, Inline data masking, tokenization, and encryption applied as data flows, Coverage for on-premises, cloud, hybrid, legacy, mainframe, and air-gapped systems..
Both serve the Data Masking & Synthetic Data market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anonomatic PII Vault differentiates with PolyAnonymization for de-identified data usage, PII separation and removal, Full database encryption. DataStealth differentiates with Real-time agentless data discovery and classification across databases, files, APIs, SaaS, and event streams, Inline data masking, tokenization, and encryption applied as data flows, Coverage for on-premises, cloud, hybrid, legacy, mainframe, and air-gapped systems.
Anonomatic PII Vault is developed by Anonomatic. DataStealth is developed by DataStealth. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anonomatic PII Vault and DataStealth serve similar Data Masking & Synthetic Data use cases: both are Data Masking & Synthetic Data tools, both cover Encryption. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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