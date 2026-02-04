Anonomatic PII Vault: PII de-identification vault with patented PolyAnonymization technology. built by Anonomatic. Core capabilities include PolyAnonymization for de-identified data usage, PII separation and removal, Full database encryption..

DataStealth: Inline data protection platform for on-prem, legacy, hybrid & cloud envs. built by DataStealth. Core capabilities include Real-time agentless data discovery and classification across databases, files, APIs, SaaS, and event streams, Inline data masking, tokenization, and encryption applied as data flows, Coverage for on-premises, cloud, hybrid, legacy, mainframe, and air-gapped systems..

Both serve the Data Masking & Synthetic Data market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.