Anonomatic PII Vault: PII de-identification vault with patented PolyAnonymization technology. built by Anonomatic. Core capabilities include PolyAnonymization for de-identified data usage, PII separation and removal, Full database encryption..

CloudMask E2EE for Education: E2EE solution for education covering emails, files, and apps. built by CloudMask. Core capabilities include End-to-end encryption for emails, files, and cloud applications, Device-local key management — encryption keys never transmitted or shared, One-click encryption via CloudMask Lock interface..

Both serve the Data Masking & Synthetic Data market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.