anon.li Drop: Browser-based E2E encrypted file sharing with zero-knowledge architecture. built by anon.li. Core capabilities include Client-side AES-256-GCM encryption and decryption in the browser, Encrypted file names and drop titles, Multi-file uploads with smart chunking (up to 250GB on Pro)..

Randtronics DPM easyData: Field-level data protection via encryption, masking & tokenization for DBs and files. built by Randtronics. Core capabilities include Field-level encryption, format-preserved encryption, masking, tokenization, anonymization, and pseudonymization, No-code database FLP via Database Connector (MS SQL, Oracle), No-code agentless database FLP via Database Clientless (MS SQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL, Oracle)..

Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.