Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
anon.li Drop is a commercial secure file sharing tool by anon.li. Randtronics DPM easyData is a commercial data masking & synthetic data tool by Randtronics. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure file sharing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting sensitive data across SQL databases and flat files without custom code will find DPM easyData's agentless connectors and format-preserving encryption straightforward to deploy. FIPS 140-3 L3/4 and Common Criteria EAL 4+/5+ certification with AES-256 and HSM support satisfy regulated compliance requirements; the Database Clientless option eliminates agent overhead across PostgreSQL, MySQL, Oracle, and MariaDB. Skip this if you need application-layer tokenization at scale or cross-platform file masking beyond structured databases; DPM easyData's strength is field-level database protection, not ecosystem coverage.
Browser-based E2E encrypted file sharing with zero-knowledge architecture.
Field-level data protection via encryption, masking & tokenization for DBs and files.
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Common questions about comparing anon.li Drop vs Randtronics DPM easyData for your secure file sharing needs.
anon.li Drop: Browser-based E2E encrypted file sharing with zero-knowledge architecture. built by anon.li. Core capabilities include Client-side AES-256-GCM encryption and decryption in the browser, Encrypted file names and drop titles, Multi-file uploads with smart chunking (up to 250GB on Pro)..
Randtronics DPM easyData: Field-level data protection via encryption, masking & tokenization for DBs and files. built by Randtronics. Core capabilities include Field-level encryption, format-preserved encryption, masking, tokenization, anonymization, and pseudonymization, No-code database FLP via Database Connector (MS SQL, Oracle), No-code agentless database FLP via Database Clientless (MS SQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL, Oracle)..
Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
anon.li Drop differentiates with Client-side AES-256-GCM encryption and decryption in the browser, Encrypted file names and drop titles, Multi-file uploads with smart chunking (up to 250GB on Pro). Randtronics DPM easyData differentiates with Field-level encryption, format-preserved encryption, masking, tokenization, anonymization, and pseudonymization, No-code database FLP via Database Connector (MS SQL, Oracle), No-code agentless database FLP via Database Clientless (MS SQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL, Oracle).
anon.li Drop is developed by anon.li founded in 2026-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Randtronics DPM easyData is developed by Randtronics. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
anon.li Drop and Randtronics DPM easyData serve similar Secure File Sharing use cases: both cover Encryption, PII. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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