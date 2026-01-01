Private AI PrivateGPT

Security and compliance teams deploying ChatGPT across SMB to enterprise environments need Private AI PrivateGPT because it's the only tool that redacts PII before data ever leaves your network, then restores it in responses without exposing the original to OpenAI. It detects and masks 50+ entity types covering GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS across 52 languages, runs entirely on-premises with zero data shared to the vendor, and gives DPOs a monitoring dashboard to track what employees are actually sending to LLMs. The caveat: this is defense-in-depth for ChatGPT adoption, not a blanket control; teams still need policies around which data should never reach any LLM, masking or not.