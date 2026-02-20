Anjuna Northstar is a commercial data security posture management tool by Anjuna Security. Aurva Data Security Posture Management is a commercial data security posture management tool by Aurva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams handling regulated multi-party data collaboration will find real value in Anjuna Northstar because it eliminates the false choice between data utility and isolation, letting you share sensitive datasets without decryption or moving data to untrusted environments. The platform covers PR.DS and PR.AA in NIST CSF 2.0 through hardware-backed confidential computing, meaning access control and data protection are enforced at the CPU level rather than relying on network perimeter or encryption key management alone. Skip this if your primary need is internal data governance within a single organization, or if your workloads can't tolerate the latency overhead of attestation and enclave setup.
Aurva Data Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unclassified data will find value in Aurva Data Security Posture Management because it actually maps data flows and surfaces shadow AI exposure instead of just cataloging tables. The platform covers eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions including the often-neglected Incident Analysis and Supply Chain Risk Management areas, which means you get response and forensics alongside discovery. Skip this if your team needs deep application-layer protection or has already locked down data access through identity controls; Aurva assumes you're starting from chaos and plays strongest in the discovery-to-classification phase.
Confidential Computing clean room platform for secure multi-party data sharing.
DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and security monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Anjuna Northstar vs Aurva Data Security Posture Management for your data security posture management needs.
Anjuna Northstar: Confidential Computing clean room platform for secure multi-party data sharing. built by Anjuna Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Single-click provisioning of confidential clean rooms across any cloud provider, Confidential Computing-based data-in-use isolation, Remote attestation for access control and trust verification..
Aurva Data Security Posture Management: DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and security monitoring. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Data discovery and classification, Database activity monitoring, Data flow monitoring..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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