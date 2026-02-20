ANGOKA Machine Identity Management: Lifecycle management solution for machine, device, and workload identities. built by ANGOKA. Core capabilities include Hardware root of trust for creating secure digital machine identities, Agent-based deployment with multiple deployment options, Cloud and on-premise configuration and management platform..

Device Authority DDKG: Patented trust anchor tech using device hardware attributes for root of trust. built by Device Authority. Core capabilities include Dynamic key generation from device hardware attributes, Device whitelist creation based on unique attributes, Hardware-based root of trust establishment..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.