Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management is a commercial non-human identity tool by ANGOKA. Device Authority DDKG is a commercial non-human identity tool by Device Authority. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, embedded, and edge device fleets will get the most from ANGOKA Machine Identity Management because it anchors identities to hardware rather than relying on software-only certificates that attackers routinely compromise. The agent-based architecture supports hybrid environments without forcing rip-and-replace, and the distributed ledger approach for compliance metadata cuts the busywork of manual identity audits significantly. Skip this if your estate is purely cloud-native SaaS with no physical devices; the hardware root of trust overhead is wasted here.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing heterogeneous device fleets with legacy hardware will find real value in Device Authority DDKG because it anchors device trust to immutable hardware attributes rather than certificates that rot or get mismanaged. The patented dynamic key generation approach eliminates the PKI sprawl most organizations struggle with, and NIST PR.AA coverage confirms the authentication foundation is solid. Skip this if your devices are short-lived cloud instances or you're standardized on traditional certificate infrastructure; DDKG's strength is brownfield IoT and industrial environments where you can't simply replace hardware or mandate certificate rotation.
Lifecycle management solution for machine, device, and workload identities.
Patented trust anchor tech using device hardware attributes for root of trust
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Common questions about comparing ANGOKA Machine Identity Management vs Device Authority DDKG for your non-human identity needs.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management: Lifecycle management solution for machine, device, and workload identities. built by ANGOKA. Core capabilities include Hardware root of trust for creating secure digital machine identities, Agent-based deployment with multiple deployment options, Cloud and on-premise configuration and management platform..
Device Authority DDKG: Patented trust anchor tech using device hardware attributes for root of trust. built by Device Authority. Core capabilities include Dynamic key generation from device hardware attributes, Device whitelist creation based on unique attributes, Hardware-based root of trust establishment..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management differentiates with Hardware root of trust for creating secure digital machine identities, Agent-based deployment with multiple deployment options, Cloud and on-premise configuration and management platform. Device Authority DDKG differentiates with Dynamic key generation from device hardware attributes, Device whitelist creation based on unique attributes, Hardware-based root of trust establishment.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management is developed by ANGOKA. Device Authority DDKG is developed by Device Authority. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ANGOKA Machine Identity Management and Device Authority DDKG serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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