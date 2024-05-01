Threat hunters who need to rapidly ingest and deduplicate indicator lists during active investigations will appreciate anew's simplicity; it does one thing,append new lines while filtering duplicates,without the overhead of heavier log aggregation platforms. At 1,552 GitHub stars with a free pricing model, it's proven useful enough for teams already comfortable managing their own pipelines rather than relying on managed threat intelligence platforms. Skip this if you need built-in enrichment, correlation, or SOAR integration; anew is a Unix utility, not a detection platform.

OSINT Omnibus

Threat hunters and incident responders who need fast, scriptable artifact pivoting will move faster with OSINT Omnibus than clicking through web interfaces; the CLI design means you can chain lookups across IPs, domains, and hashes in a single workflow. It's free and sits on GitHub with 351 stars, so you're not paying per query or waiting for SaaS rate limits. This isn't for teams expecting a polished dashboard or automated enrichment pipelines; you're trading UI for speed and control, which only works if your analysts actually like the command line.