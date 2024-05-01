Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
anew is a free threat hunting tool. OSINT Omnibus is a free threat hunting tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat hunting fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Threat hunters who need to rapidly ingest and deduplicate indicator lists during active investigations will appreciate anew's simplicity; it does one thing,append new lines while filtering duplicates,without the overhead of heavier log aggregation platforms. At 1,552 GitHub stars with a free pricing model, it's proven useful enough for teams already comfortable managing their own pipelines rather than relying on managed threat intelligence platforms. Skip this if you need built-in enrichment, correlation, or SOAR integration; anew is a Unix utility, not a detection platform.
Threat hunters and incident responders who need fast, scriptable artifact pivoting will move faster with OSINT Omnibus than clicking through web interfaces; the CLI design means you can chain lookups across IPs, domains, and hashes in a single workflow. It's free and sits on GitHub with 351 stars, so you're not paying per query or waiting for SaaS rate limits. This isn't for teams expecting a polished dashboard or automated enrichment pipelines; you're trading UI for speed and control, which only works if your analysts actually like the command line.
A tool for adding new lines to files, skipping duplicates.
An interactive command line application for Open Source Intelligence collection and artifact management that enables investigation of IP addresses, domains, email addresses, file hashes, and other digital artifacts.
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Common questions about comparing anew vs OSINT Omnibus for your threat hunting needs.
anew: A tool for adding new lines to files, skipping duplicates..
OSINT Omnibus: An interactive command line application for Open Source Intelligence collection and artifact management that enables investigation of IP addresses, domains, email addresses, file hashes, and other digital artifacts..
Both serve the Threat Hunting market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
anew is open-source with 1,552 GitHub stars. OSINT Omnibus is open-source with 351 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
anew and OSINT Omnibus serve similar Threat Hunting use cases: both are Threat Hunting tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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