OSINT Omnibus

Threat hunters and incident responders who need fast, scriptable artifact pivoting will move faster with OSINT Omnibus than clicking through web interfaces; the CLI design means you can chain lookups across IPs, domains, and hashes in a single workflow. It's free and sits on GitHub with 351 stars, so you're not paying per query or waiting for SaaS rate limits. This isn't for teams expecting a polished dashboard or automated enrichment pipelines; you're trading UI for speed and control, which only works if your analysts actually like the command line.