Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anetac Identity Vulnerability Platform is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Anetac. Silverfort AI Agent Security is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Silverfort. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged AI agents across their identity stack should start here; Silverfort AI Agent Security finds and controls what you don't know exists, which is the only real problem in this category. The platform maps agents to human owners through visual workflows and enforces least privilege through real-time MCP gateway inspection, covering NIST ID.AM and PR.AA where most identity tools go silent. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 employees or hasn't yet standardized on a single IdP; the discovery value collapses without scale and integration breadth.
AI-native platform for identity vulnerability discovery across human, NHI & AI agents.
AI agent security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and access control
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Common questions about comparing Anetac Identity Vulnerability Platform vs Silverfort AI Agent Security for your identity threat detection and response needs.
Anetac Identity Vulnerability Platform: AI-native platform for identity vulnerability discovery across human, NHI & AI agents. built by Anetac. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery and monitoring of human, non-human, and agentic AI identities, Privilege chain mapping to reveal toxic access paths and lateral movement risk, AI-driven behavioral analysis using time-series models to detect anomalous identity activity..
Silverfort AI Agent Security: AI agent security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and access control. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Automated AI agent discovery across IdPs, cloud platforms, and SaaS, Visual storyline graphs mapping agents to human owners, Dynamic risk scoring based on privilege level and behavior..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anetac Identity Vulnerability Platform differentiates with Continuous discovery and monitoring of human, non-human, and agentic AI identities, Privilege chain mapping to reveal toxic access paths and lateral movement risk, AI-driven behavioral analysis using time-series models to detect anomalous identity activity. Silverfort AI Agent Security differentiates with Automated AI agent discovery across IdPs, cloud platforms, and SaaS, Visual storyline graphs mapping agents to human owners, Dynamic risk scoring based on privilege level and behavior.
Anetac Identity Vulnerability Platform is developed by Anetac. Silverfort AI Agent Security is developed by Silverfort. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anetac Identity Vulnerability Platform and Silverfort AI Agent Security serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases: both cover Least Privilege, Privilege Escalation, Agentic AI Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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