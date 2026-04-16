Anetac Identity Vulnerability Platform: AI-native platform for identity vulnerability discovery across human, NHI & AI agents. built by Anetac. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery and monitoring of human, non-human, and agentic AI identities, Privilege chain mapping to reveal toxic access paths and lateral movement risk, AI-driven behavioral analysis using time-series models to detect anomalous identity activity..

AuthMind Unified Identities: Identity observability platform unifying human, NHI, and AI agent identities. built by AuthMind. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Unified identity correlation across cloud, on-premises, SaaS, and AI systems, Detection of users with multiple or inconsistent identities, Shadow and orphaned account identification..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.