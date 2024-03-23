Andromeda

Android security researchers and mobile app developers who need to audit their own applications will find Andromeda valuable for its speed; the free, open-source approach eliminates licensing friction for teams doing frequent reverse engineering cycles. At 709 GitHub stars, the tool has accumulated real usage among practitioners who regularly disassemble and analyze APK internals. Skip this if your team needs integrated remediation workflows or compliance reporting; Andromeda is a surgical reverse engineering instrument, not a full mobile AppSec platform.