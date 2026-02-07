Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Andromeda Smart Just-in-Time Access is a commercial privileged access management tool by Andromeda Security. Apono Zero Standing Privileges is a commercial ciem tool by Apono. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Andromeda Smart Just-in-Time Access
Security teams managing privileged access across hybrid cloud infrastructure will get the most from Andromeda Smart Just-in-Time Access because its AI-driven approval engine actually reduces access decision latency without sacrificing forensic visibility. The tool maps cleanly to NIST PR.AA and DE.CM controls, with behavioral anomaly detection that catches risky requests before they're provisioned and natural language session summaries that make incident reconstruction faster than manual log review. Skip this if your organization needs standing privilege management as a primary use case; Andromeda is built to migrate you away from that model, not coexist with it indefinitely.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges
Teams running multi-cloud infrastructure who are tired of standing admin access should pick Apono Zero Standing Privileges for its automatic permission expiration and resource-level granularity across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services, which actually shrinks the attack surface instead of just monitoring it. The platform's ephemeral roles expire in 1-8 hours by default and its permission discovery engine surfaces over-provisioned access that most competitors miss. Not the right fit if your org needs deep Respond or Recover capabilities; Apono prioritizes Access Control and Continuous Monitoring over incident remediation workflows.
AI-powered just-in-time access automation with risk and behavioral analysis
JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access
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Common questions about comparing Andromeda Smart Just-in-Time Access vs Apono Zero Standing Privileges for your privileged access management needs.
Andromeda Smart Just-in-Time Access: AI-powered just-in-time access automation with risk and behavioral analysis. built by Andromeda Security. Core capabilities include AI-automated access request approvals based on risk analysis, Dynamic risk and behavioral analysis for access decisions, Just-in-time access provisioning and deprovisioning..
Apono Zero Standing Privileges: JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Andromeda Smart Just-in-Time Access differentiates with AI-automated access request approvals based on risk analysis, Dynamic risk and behavioral analysis for access decisions, Just-in-time access provisioning and deprovisioning. Apono Zero Standing Privileges differentiates with Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services.
Andromeda Smart Just-in-Time Access is developed by Andromeda Security. Apono Zero Standing Privileges is developed by Apono. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Andromeda Smart Just-in-Time Access and Apono Zero Standing Privileges serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases: both cover Least Privilege. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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