Andromeda Smart Just-in-Time Access: AI-powered just-in-time access automation with risk and behavioral analysis. built by Andromeda Security. Core capabilities include AI-automated access request approvals based on risk analysis, Dynamic risk and behavioral analysis for access decisions, Just-in-time access provisioning and deprovisioning..

Apono Zero Standing Privileges: JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.