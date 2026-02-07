Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Andromeda Security Rightsize Your Permissions for Human Users + NHI is a commercial ciem tool by Andromeda Security. BAAR Privileged Access Management is a commercial privileged access management tool by BAAR Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ciem fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Andromeda Security Rightsize Your Permissions for Human Users + NHI
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in permission creep across cloud IAM will see immediate value in Andromeda Security Rightsize Your Permissions for Human Users + NHI because it surfaces what's actually being used versus what's been granted, then tells you exactly which roles to shrink. The tool covers both human and non-human identities in a single inventory, which matters since most teams manage these separately and miss half their attack surface. This is not the right fit if you need real-time access enforcement or need to audit on-premises directory services; Andromeda is cloud-native permission analysis, not a replacement for PAM orchestration.
BAAR Privileged Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling privileged account inventories will see immediate value in BAAR Privileged Access Management's combination of session recording, automatic credential rotation, and just-in-time access controls; the hybrid deployment model lets you keep sensitive credential vaults on-premises while scaling approval workflows across distributed teams. BAAR's NIST coverage is strongest in continuous monitoring and identity access control, which translates to faster anomaly detection and tighter control over who can escalate privileges when. Skip this if you need deep integration with identity governance platforms or advanced insider threat detection; BAAR prioritizes access control and monitoring over investigation and remediation capabilities, leaving some legwork to your SIEM on the incident response side.
Cloud IAM permission rightsizing tool for human and non-human identities
PAM solution for controlling, monitoring, and securing privileged accounts
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Common questions about comparing Andromeda Security Rightsize Your Permissions for Human Users + NHI vs BAAR Privileged Access Management for your ciem needs.
Andromeda Security Rightsize Your Permissions for Human Users + NHI: Cloud IAM permission rightsizing tool for human and non-human identities. built by Andromeda Security. Core capabilities include Complete inventory of human and non-human identities, Risk scoring for identities, Permission usage analysis..
BAAR Privileged Access Management: PAM solution for controlling, monitoring, and securing privileged accounts. built by BAAR Technologies. Core capabilities include Centralized privileged account and credential repository, Role-based access control (RBAC), Privileged session monitoring and recording..
Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Andromeda Security Rightsize Your Permissions for Human Users + NHI differentiates with Complete inventory of human and non-human identities, Risk scoring for identities, Permission usage analysis. BAAR Privileged Access Management differentiates with Centralized privileged account and credential repository, Role-based access control (RBAC), Privileged session monitoring and recording.
Andromeda Security Rightsize Your Permissions for Human Users + NHI is developed by Andromeda Security. BAAR Privileged Access Management is developed by BAAR Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Andromeda Security Rightsize Your Permissions for Human Users + NHI and BAAR Privileged Access Management serve similar CIEM use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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