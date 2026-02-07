Andromeda Security Rightsize Your Permissions for Human Users + NHI: Cloud IAM permission rightsizing tool for human and non-human identities. built by Andromeda Security. Core capabilities include Complete inventory of human and non-human identities, Risk scoring for identities, Permission usage analysis..

BAAR Privileged Access Management: PAM solution for controlling, monitoring, and securing privileged accounts. built by BAAR Technologies. Core capabilities include Centralized privileged account and credential repository, Role-based access control (RBAC), Privileged session monitoring and recording..

Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.