Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Andromeda Continuous Least Privilege is a commercial ciem tool by Andromeda Security. Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist is a commercial privileged access management tool by Apono. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ciem fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Andromeda Continuous Least Privilege
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in permission bloat across cloud and on-prem will find real value in Andromeda Continuous Least Privilege because it actually removes unused access instead of just flagging it. The automated remediation paired with continuous analysis of permission usage means you're not stuck waiting for quarterly access reviews to shrink your blast radius. Skip this if your org has a mature PAM infrastructure already handling dynamic access and JIT workflows; Andromeda is built for teams still managing sprawl across disconnected identity silos.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in standing admin access will see immediate ROI from Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist because JIT enforcement actually closes the attack surface that static role-based access leaves open. The platform's AI-driven detection of over-provisioned access combined with automated policy suggestions means you're not manually auditing thousands of permissions; it finds the bloat and tells you what to cut. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet separated duties or lacks the identity infrastructure to support context-aware access decisions, since Apono assumes you're ready to enforce zero standing privileges, not build foundational access controls from scratch.
Automates least privilege enforcement across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem identities.
Privileged access platform eliminating standing permissions via JIT access
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Common questions about comparing Andromeda Continuous Least Privilege vs Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist for your ciem needs.
Andromeda Continuous Least Privilege: Automates least privilege enforcement across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem identities. built by Andromeda Security. Core capabilities include Centralized visibility into human and non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises, Continuous analysis of permission usage and activity data, Automated removal of unused permissions and excessive privileges..
Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist: Privileged access platform eliminating standing permissions via JIT access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-time and just-enough privilege access, Zero standing privileges enforcement, Automated access policy suggestions..
Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Andromeda Continuous Least Privilege differentiates with Centralized visibility into human and non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises, Continuous analysis of permission usage and activity data, Automated removal of unused permissions and excessive privileges. Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist differentiates with Just-in-time and just-enough privilege access, Zero standing privileges enforcement, Automated access policy suggestions.
Andromeda Continuous Least Privilege is developed by Andromeda Security. Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist is developed by Apono. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Andromeda Continuous Least Privilege and Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist serve similar CIEM use cases: both cover Least Privilege. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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