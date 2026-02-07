Andromeda Continuous Least Privilege: Automates least privilege enforcement across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem identities. built by Andromeda Security. Core capabilities include Centralized visibility into human and non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises, Continuous analysis of permission usage and activity data, Automated removal of unused permissions and excessive privileges..

Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist: Privileged access platform eliminating standing permissions via JIT access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-time and just-enough privilege access, Zero standing privileges enforcement, Automated access policy suggestions..

Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.