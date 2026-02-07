Andromeda Automated User Access Reviews: AI-powered user access review automation for identity governance. built by Andromeda Security. Core capabilities include AI-powered access review recommendations based on usage and peer analysis, One-click approval workflows for access decisions, Automated remediation with integration to existing approval workflows..

Broadcom Identity and Access Management: Enterprise IAM platform with zero trust identity fabric capabilities. built by Broadcom. Core capabilities include Multifactor authentication and risk-based authentication, Centralized authentication and authorization services, Automated user provisioning and access governance..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.