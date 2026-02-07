Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Andromeda Automated User Access Reviews is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Andromeda Security. Broadcom Identity and Access Management is a commercial access management tool by Broadcom. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Andromeda Automated User Access Reviews
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in quarterly access reviews will see immediate relief from Andromeda Automated User Access Reviews because AI-driven peer analysis and usage patterns actually catch the access creep your auditors care about, not just flag everything as suspicious. The tool covers role, application, and group membership reviews across hybrid cloud and SaaS with one-click approval workflows that cut review cycles from weeks to days. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 200 users or runs entirely on-premises with no SaaS footprint; the value proposition weakens when you lack the data density that makes peer analysis effective.
Broadcom Identity and Access Management
Enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure with existing Broadcom investments should pick Broadcom Identity and Access Management for its zero trust continuous verification and privileged account protection, which directly enforce least-privileged access across physical and logical assets per NIST PR.AA. The VIP Authentication Hub handles modern cloud authentication without rip-and-replace migration, and the IGA Xpress tool cuts typical IAM deployment timelines significantly. Skip this if your org runs primarily SaaS-first with minimal on-premises systems; the hybrid strength becomes overhead in cloud-only environments.
AI-powered user access review automation for identity governance
Enterprise IAM platform with zero trust identity fabric capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Andromeda Automated User Access Reviews vs Broadcom Identity and Access Management for your identity governance and administration needs.
Andromeda Automated User Access Reviews: AI-powered user access review automation for identity governance. built by Andromeda Security. Core capabilities include AI-powered access review recommendations based on usage and peer analysis, One-click approval workflows for access decisions, Automated remediation with integration to existing approval workflows..
Broadcom Identity and Access Management: Enterprise IAM platform with zero trust identity fabric capabilities. built by Broadcom. Core capabilities include Multifactor authentication and risk-based authentication, Centralized authentication and authorization services, Automated user provisioning and access governance..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Andromeda Automated User Access Reviews differentiates with AI-powered access review recommendations based on usage and peer analysis, One-click approval workflows for access decisions, Automated remediation with integration to existing approval workflows. Broadcom Identity and Access Management differentiates with Multifactor authentication and risk-based authentication, Centralized authentication and authorization services, Automated user provisioning and access governance.
Andromeda Automated User Access Reviews is developed by Andromeda Security. Broadcom Identity and Access Management is developed by Broadcom. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Andromeda Automated User Access Reviews and Broadcom Identity and Access Management serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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