Andromeda AI-Powered Identity Security Platform: AI-powered identity security platform for identity breach defense and IAM. built by Andromeda Security. Core capabilities include Identity-resource-graph data lake aggregation, Real-time risk and operational insights across posture, behavioral, and privilege risks, Automated least privilege access management based on dynamic usage and risk..

SecurEnvoy Access Management: Access management platform with SSO, MFA, and conditional access controls. built by SecurEnvoy. Core capabilities include Universal Directory for centralized identity management, Single Sign-On (SSO) for web and mobile applications, Conditional access policies based on user, device, location, and context..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.