Andromeda AI-Powered Identity Security Platform

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in identity sprawl across clouds and SaaS will get real value from Andromeda AI-Powered Identity Security Platform because it actually maps resource-to-identity relationships instead of just flagging isolated risk signals. The real-time behavioral anomaly detection paired with automated least privilege enforcement means you're not waiting for quarterly access reviews to catch a compromised service account. Skip this if your organization runs a single cloud, uses basic RBAC, and hasn't had to manage non-human identities at scale; you're paying for capabilities you won't use.