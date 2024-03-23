Forensic investigators and incident responders handling Android breach triage will find Android-Storage-Extractor v0.9 valuable for its speed; extracting local app data in a single click cuts hours of manual ADB fumbling. The free pricing and minimal setup mean teams can operationalize it immediately without procurement friction. This is not the tool for teams needing API-level extraction, cloud backup parsing, or encrypted storage decryption; it pulls what's already accessible on the filesystem, which limits scope but guarantees reliability on what it does touch.

APFS FUSE Driver for Linux

Forensic examiners and incident responders working with seized Apple hardware or cloud-native Linux environments need APFS FUSE Driver for Linux because it's the only free tool that lets you mount and analyze encrypted APFS volumes without leaving the Linux command line. With nearly 2,000 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's proven reliable enough that major forensic labs have standardized on it for macOS evidence acquisition pipelines. Skip this if your team relies on commercial forensic suites with GUI workflows; read-only FUSE mounting demands CLI competency and won't recover deleted files the way carving tools do.