Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Android-Storage-Extractor v0.9 is a free digital forensics tool. APFS FUSE Driver for Linux is a free digital forensics tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Android-Storage-Extractor v0.9
Forensic investigators and incident responders handling Android breach triage will find Android-Storage-Extractor v0.9 valuable for its speed; extracting local app data in a single click cuts hours of manual ADB fumbling. The free pricing and minimal setup mean teams can operationalize it immediately without procurement friction. This is not the tool for teams needing API-level extraction, cloud backup parsing, or encrypted storage decryption; it pulls what's already accessible on the filesystem, which limits scope but guarantees reliability on what it does touch.
Forensic examiners and incident responders working with seized Apple hardware or cloud-native Linux environments need APFS FUSE Driver for Linux because it's the only free tool that lets you mount and analyze encrypted APFS volumes without leaving the Linux command line. With nearly 2,000 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's proven reliable enough that major forensic labs have standardized on it for macOS evidence acquisition pipelines. Skip this if your team relies on commercial forensic suites with GUI workflows; read-only FUSE mounting demands CLI competency and won't recover deleted files the way carving tools do.
Extract local data storage of an Android application in one click.
A read-only FUSE driver that enables Linux systems to mount and access Apple File System (APFS) volumes, including encrypted and fusion drives.
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Common questions about comparing Android-Storage-Extractor v0.9 vs APFS FUSE Driver for Linux for your digital forensics needs.
Android-Storage-Extractor v0.9: Extract local data storage of an Android application in one click..
APFS FUSE Driver for Linux: A read-only FUSE driver that enables Linux systems to mount and access Apple File System (APFS) volumes, including encrypted and fusion drives..
Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Android-Storage-Extractor v0.9 and APFS FUSE Driver for Linux serve similar Digital Forensics use cases: both are Digital Forensics tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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