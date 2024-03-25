Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Android port of Radamsa is a free penetration testing tool. Insomniac Security External C2 Framework for Cobalt Strike is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams testing native Android libraries and system components need Android port of Radamsa because it's one of the few fuzzers that generates valid mutation sequences across ARM and x86 ABIs without requiring app recompilation. The tool's 68 GitHub stars and zero-dependency native compilation via Android NDK make it fast to integrate into CI/CD pipelines for pre-release fuzzing of C/C++ code. Skip this if you're fuzzing Kotlin/Java app logic or need guided feedback-driven fuzzing; Radamsa is mutation-based and dumb, which is exactly why it finds edge cases that smarter fuzzers miss.
Insomniac Security External C2 Framework for Cobalt Strike
Red team operators and penetration testers who need to test detection of out-of-band command channels will find value in Insomniac Security External C2 Framework for Cobalt Strike because it lets you inject arbitrary data channels into Cobalt Strike without recompiling the agent. The alpha release supports multiple transport protocols, giving you flexibility to stress-test a target's monitoring for uncommon egress patterns that standard C2 callbacks won't trigger. Skip this if your engagements don't involve testing detection maturity for custom exfiltration routes, or if you need production-hardened stability over experimental capability.
An Android port of the Radamsa fuzzing tool compiled with Android NDK to support Android ABIs for security testing on mobile platforms.
Alpha release of External C2 framework for Cobalt Strike with enhanced data channels.
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Common questions about comparing Android port of Radamsa vs Insomniac Security External C2 Framework for Cobalt Strike for your penetration testing needs.
Android port of Radamsa: An Android port of the Radamsa fuzzing tool compiled with Android NDK to support Android ABIs for security testing on mobile platforms..
Insomniac Security External C2 Framework for Cobalt Strike: Alpha release of External C2 framework for Cobalt Strike with enhanced data channels..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Android port of Radamsa and Insomniac Security External C2 Framework for Cobalt Strike serve similar Penetration Testing use cases. Key differences: Android port of Radamsa is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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