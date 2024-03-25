Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Android port of Radamsa is a free penetration testing tool. ILSpy is a free malware analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams testing native Android libraries and system components need Android port of Radamsa because it's one of the few fuzzers that generates valid mutation sequences across ARM and x86 ABIs without requiring app recompilation. The tool's 68 GitHub stars and zero-dependency native compilation via Android NDK make it fast to integrate into CI/CD pipelines for pre-release fuzzing of C/C++ code. Skip this if you're fuzzing Kotlin/Java app logic or need guided feedback-driven fuzzing; Radamsa is mutation-based and dumb, which is exactly why it finds edge cases that smarter fuzzers miss.
.NET developers and security researchers doing adversarial code review need ILSpy because it's the only free decompiler that actually handles modern C# constructs and async patterns without mangling the output. Its 24,766 GitHub stars reflect adoption by practitioners who've rejected paid alternatives; the tool's modular frontend architecture means you can pipe decompiled IL into custom analysis scripts instead of staring at a GUI. Skip this if your threat model requires decompiling obfuscated assemblies at scale; ILSpy struggles with commercial packers and gives up where commercial tools like dnSpy push through.
An Android port of the Radamsa fuzzing tool compiled with Android NDK to support Android ABIs for security testing on mobile platforms.
ILSpy is the open-source .NET assembly browser and decompiler with various decompiler frontends and features.
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Common questions about comparing Android port of Radamsa vs ILSpy for your penetration testing needs.
Android port of Radamsa: An Android port of the Radamsa fuzzing tool compiled with Android NDK to support Android ABIs for security testing on mobile platforms..
ILSpy: ILSpy is the open-source .NET assembly browser and decompiler with various decompiler frontends and features..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Android port of Radamsa and ILSpy serve similar Penetration Testing use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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