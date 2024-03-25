Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Android port of Radamsa is a free penetration testing tool. Evilginx2 is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams testing native Android libraries and system components need Android port of Radamsa because it's one of the few fuzzers that generates valid mutation sequences across ARM and x86 ABIs without requiring app recompilation. The tool's 68 GitHub stars and zero-dependency native compilation via Android NDK make it fast to integrate into CI/CD pipelines for pre-release fuzzing of C/C++ code. Skip this if you're fuzzing Kotlin/Java app logic or need guided feedback-driven fuzzing; Radamsa is mutation-based and dumb, which is exactly why it finds edge cases that smarter fuzzers miss.
Red team operators and penetration testers validating employee susceptibility to credential theft will find Evilginx2 indispensable; it's the only freely available MITM framework that reliably captures credentials and 2FA tokens in a single attack chain, which is why it dominates red team assessments across Fortune 500 companies. The 14,718 GitHub stars reflect sustained adoption across professional engagements since 2018, validating both its technical reliability and its edge over phishing-only alternatives. Skip this if your goal is awareness training or testing detection capabilities; Evilginx2 assumes you already have network access and operator skill, making it useless for simulating external breach scenarios or for teams without hands-on exploit experience.
An Android port of the Radamsa fuzzing tool compiled with Android NDK to support Android ABIs for security testing on mobile platforms.
A standalone man-in-the-middle attack framework used for phishing login credentials and bypassing 2-factor authentication.
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Common questions about comparing Android port of Radamsa vs Evilginx2 for your penetration testing needs.
Android port of Radamsa: An Android port of the Radamsa fuzzing tool compiled with Android NDK to support Android ABIs for security testing on mobile platforms..
Evilginx2: A standalone man-in-the-middle attack framework used for phishing login credentials and bypassing 2-factor authentication..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Android port of Radamsa and Evilginx2 serve similar Penetration Testing use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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