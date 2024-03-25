Mobile security teams testing native Android libraries and system components need Android port of Radamsa because it's one of the few fuzzers that generates valid mutation sequences across ARM and x86 ABIs without requiring app recompilation. The tool's 68 GitHub stars and zero-dependency native compilation via Android NDK make it fast to integrate into CI/CD pipelines for pre-release fuzzing of C/C++ code. Skip this if you're fuzzing Kotlin/Java app logic or need guided feedback-driven fuzzing; Radamsa is mutation-based and dumb, which is exactly why it finds edge cases that smarter fuzzers miss.

Evilginx2

Red team operators and penetration testers validating employee susceptibility to credential theft will find Evilginx2 indispensable; it's the only freely available MITM framework that reliably captures credentials and 2FA tokens in a single attack chain, which is why it dominates red team assessments across Fortune 500 companies. The 14,718 GitHub stars reflect sustained adoption across professional engagements since 2018, validating both its technical reliability and its edge over phishing-only alternatives. Skip this if your goal is awareness training or testing detection capabilities; Evilginx2 assumes you already have network access and operator skill, making it useless for simulating external breach scenarios or for teams without hands-on exploit experience.