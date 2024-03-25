Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Android port of Radamsa is a free penetration testing tool. Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA) is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams testing native Android libraries and system components need Android port of Radamsa because it's one of the few fuzzers that generates valid mutation sequences across ARM and x86 ABIs without requiring app recompilation. The tool's 68 GitHub stars and zero-dependency native compilation via Android NDK make it fast to integrate into CI/CD pipelines for pre-release fuzzing of C/C++ code. Skip this if you're fuzzing Kotlin/Java app logic or need guided feedback-driven fuzzing; Radamsa is mutation-based and dumb, which is exactly why it finds edge cases that smarter fuzzers miss.
Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA)
iOS penetration testers and security training programs need Damn Vulnerable iOS App because it's the only free, legal sandbox that replicates real native app vulnerabilities without the compliance risk of hacking actual apps. DVIA includes ten purposeful flaws across authentication, data storage, and crypto, making it the de facto lab environment for mobile red teams and offensive certifications. Skip this if your team is evaluating runtime protection or needs to test against obfuscated production code; DVIA is deliberately simplified for learning, not production-grade threat modeling.
An Android port of the Radamsa fuzzing tool compiled with Android NDK to support Android ABIs for security testing on mobile platforms.
iOS application for testing iOS penetration testing skills in a legal environment.
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Common questions about comparing Android port of Radamsa vs Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA) for your penetration testing needs.
Android port of Radamsa: An Android port of the Radamsa fuzzing tool compiled with Android NDK to support Android ABIs for security testing on mobile platforms..
Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA): iOS application for testing iOS penetration testing skills in a legal environment..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Android port of Radamsa and Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA) serve similar Penetration Testing use cases. Key differences: Android port of Radamsa is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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