Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Advanced Data Pilfering is a commercial penetration testing tool by Horizon3.ai. Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA) is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to validate whether their defenses actually stop data exfiltration should run Advanced Data Pilfering; most pentesting tools test access, not what attackers do once inside. Horizon3.ai's autonomous approach maps high-value assets and simulates realistic data theft across cloud, Kubernetes, and on-premises environments, delivering the threat-informed validation that compliance frameworks like PCI DSS and NIS 2 increasingly demand. Skip this if your team wants a single platform covering vulnerability scanning, SIEM, and incident response; Advanced Data Pilfering is purpose-built for exfiltration testing and doesn't replace your broader detection stack.
Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA)
iOS penetration testers and security training programs need Damn Vulnerable iOS App because it's the only free, legal sandbox that replicates real native app vulnerabilities without the compliance risk of hacking actual apps. DVIA includes ten purposeful flaws across authentication, data storage, and crypto, making it the de facto lab environment for mobile red teams and offensive certifications. Skip this if your team is evaluating runtime protection or needs to test against obfuscated production code; DVIA is deliberately simplified for learning, not production-grade threat modeling.
Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation
iOS application for testing iOS penetration testing skills in a legal environment.
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Common questions about comparing Advanced Data Pilfering vs Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA) for your penetration testing needs.
Advanced Data Pilfering: Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation. built by Horizon3.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing..
Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA): iOS application for testing iOS penetration testing skills in a legal environment..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Advanced Data Pilfering and Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA) serve similar Penetration Testing use cases. Key differences: Advanced Data Pilfering is Commercial while Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA) is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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