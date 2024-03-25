Mobile security teams testing native Android libraries and system components need Android port of Radamsa because it's one of the few fuzzers that generates valid mutation sequences across ARM and x86 ABIs without requiring app recompilation. The tool's 68 GitHub stars and zero-dependency native compilation via Android NDK make it fast to integrate into CI/CD pipelines for pre-release fuzzing of C/C++ code. Skip this if you're fuzzing Kotlin/Java app logic or need guided feedback-driven fuzzing; Radamsa is mutation-based and dumb, which is exactly why it finds edge cases that smarter fuzzers miss.

bettercap

Penetration testers and red teamers running internal network assessments will get the most from bettercap because its man-in-the-middle and ARP spoofing modules work faster than competing frameworks when you need to pivot across VLANs or extract credentials in real time. The 18,936 GitHub stars and active module ecosystem mean you're not locked into a vendor's preset attack chain; you can write custom Lua scripts for your exact network topology. Skip this if your team needs GUI-driven workflow management or compliance reporting; bettercap assumes operators who think in protocol layers and don't mind reading documentation.