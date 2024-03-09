Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Android-OpenDebug is a free mobile app security tool. House is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security researchers and red teamers who need to force debuggability on production Android apps will find Android-OpenDebug invaluable for testing closed-source or hardened binaries without reverse-engineering the entire APK. Its 134 GitHub stars and free distribution reflect real adoption among practitioners doing hands-on vulnerability research rather than enterprises buying compliance checkboxes. Skip this if your team needs centralized mobile device management or runtime threat detection; Android-OpenDebug is a single-purpose tactical tool for someone who already knows what they're attacking.
Mobile app security engineers who need to reverse-engineer and tamper with iOS and Android binaries will find House invaluable; it gives you Frida's runtime inspection power without writing custom scripts, and the 1,460 GitHub stars signal real adoption among practitioners doing this work. The Web GUI cuts setup friction compared to command-line Frida, making it practical for repeated analysis across multiple apps. Skip this if you're looking for automated vulnerability scanning or compliance reporting; House is a manual inspection tool for people who know what they're hunting for.
Make any application debuggable on a device.
House: A runtime mobile application analysis toolkit with a Web GUI, powered by Frida, written in Python.
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Common questions about comparing Android-OpenDebug vs House for your mobile app security needs.
Android-OpenDebug: Make any application debuggable on a device..
House: House: A runtime mobile application analysis toolkit with a Web GUI, powered by Frida, written in Python..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Android-OpenDebug is open-source with 134 GitHub stars. House is open-source with 1,460 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Android-OpenDebug and House serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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