Mobile security researchers and red teamers who need to force debuggability on production Android apps will find Android-OpenDebug invaluable for testing closed-source or hardened binaries without reverse-engineering the entire APK. Its 134 GitHub stars and free distribution reflect real adoption among practitioners doing hands-on vulnerability research rather than enterprises buying compliance checkboxes. Skip this if your team needs centralized mobile device management or runtime threat detection; Android-OpenDebug is a single-purpose tactical tool for someone who already knows what they're attacking.

House

Mobile app security engineers who need to reverse-engineer and tamper with iOS and Android binaries will find House invaluable; it gives you Frida's runtime inspection power without writing custom scripts, and the 1,460 GitHub stars signal real adoption among practitioners doing this work. The Web GUI cuts setup friction compared to command-line Frida, making it practical for repeated analysis across multiple apps. Skip this if you're looking for automated vulnerability scanning or compliance reporting; House is a manual inspection tool for people who know what they're hunting for.