Mobile security researchers and red teamers who need to force debuggability on production Android apps will find Android-OpenDebug invaluable for testing closed-source or hardened binaries without reverse-engineering the entire APK. Its 134 GitHub stars and free distribution reflect real adoption among practitioners doing hands-on vulnerability research rather than enterprises buying compliance checkboxes. Skip this if your team needs centralized mobile device management or runtime threat detection; Android-OpenDebug is a single-purpose tactical tool for someone who already knows what they're attacking.

Aurasium

Mobile app security teams protecting Android applications against runtime exploitation will find value in Aurasium's bytecode rewriting approach, which injects monitoring directly into APK files rather than relying on OS-level hooks that attackers can bypass. The tool is free and open source with active GitHub development, making it viable for resource-constrained teams or those building custom enforcement policies into their app pipelines. Skip this if you need enterprise support, out-of-the-box threat intelligence, or protection for iOS; Aurasium is a framework for teams comfortable with technical customization and integration work.