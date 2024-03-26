Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Android Malware Samples is a free malware analysis tool. Radare2 is a free malware analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Malware researchers and reverse engineers building detection rules or training ML classifiers need Android Malware Samples for its 298 curated samples and active community contributions that keep the dataset relevant to actual threats in the wild. The GitHub repository's 1,197 stars reflect consistent adoption across security teams and academic labs, and the open-source model means you get samples without licensing friction or vendor lock-in. Skip this if your priority is automated detonation and behavioral sandboxing; this is a reference collection, not an analysis platform.
Security researchers and red teamers who need to analyze malware and firmware will find Radare2 invaluable for its scriptable disassembly and its command-line efficiency across Linux, Windows, and macOS without licensing friction. With 22,210 GitHub stars and active development, the community-driven framework covers binary analysis end-to-end: disassembly, debugging, and patching all in one tool. Skip this if your team needs GUI-first workflows or expects vendor support; Radare2 has a steep learning curve and rewards operators who think in assembly and Python, not point-and-click analysts.
Largest open collection of Android malware samples, with 298 samples and contributions welcome.
A powerful reverse engineering framework
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Common questions about comparing Android Malware Samples vs Radare2 for your malware analysis needs.
Android Malware Samples: Largest open collection of Android malware samples, with 298 samples and contributions welcome..
Radare2: A powerful reverse engineering framework..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Android Malware Samples is open-source with 1,197 GitHub stars. Radare2 is open-source with 22,210 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Android Malware Samples and Radare2 serve similar Malware Analysis use cases: both are Malware Analysis tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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