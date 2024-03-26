Malware researchers and reverse engineers building detection rules or training ML classifiers need Android Malware Samples for its 298 curated samples and active community contributions that keep the dataset relevant to actual threats in the wild. The GitHub repository's 1,197 stars reflect consistent adoption across security teams and academic labs, and the open-source model means you get samples without licensing friction or vendor lock-in. Skip this if your priority is automated detonation and behavioral sandboxing; this is a reference collection, not an analysis platform.

Radare2

Security researchers and red teamers who need to analyze malware and firmware will find Radare2 invaluable for its scriptable disassembly and its command-line efficiency across Linux, Windows, and macOS without licensing friction. With 22,210 GitHub stars and active development, the community-driven framework covers binary analysis end-to-end: disassembly, debugging, and patching all in one tool. Skip this if your team needs GUI-first workflows or expects vendor support; Radare2 has a steep learning curve and rewards operators who think in assembly and Python, not point-and-click analysts.