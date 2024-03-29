Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Android Application Analyzer is a free mobile app security tool. ReFlutter is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams and mobile developers doing hands-on Android security testing will find Android Application Analyzer valuable for its tight integration with MobSF and JD-GUI, letting you move directly from decompilation to dynamic analysis without switching tools. The free pricing and 172 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and a lean codebase that actually runs without resource bloat. Skip this if you need policy enforcement or device management at scale; it's built for engineers doing deep code review, not IT operations managing app deployments across thousands of devices.
Mobile security teams doing threat modeling or adversarial testing of Flutter apps will find ReFlutter indispensable because it's the only free framework that can intercept encrypted traffic and inspect runtime behavior without recompiling the app yourself. The 1,441 GitHub stars signal real adoption among security researchers who need dynamic analysis capabilities that commercial mobile testing tools charge thousands for. Skip this if your team lacks reverse engineering expertise or needs GUI-driven testing; ReFlutter requires comfort with patched libraries and command-line workflows that won't suit security ops looking for point-and-click vulnerability scanning.
A comprehensive Android application analysis tool that provides device management, logcat analysis, file examination, and integration with security frameworks like MobSF and JD-GUI.
ReFlutter is a reverse engineering framework that uses patched Flutter libraries to enable dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring of Flutter mobile applications on Android and iOS platforms.
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Common questions about comparing Android Application Analyzer vs ReFlutter for your mobile app security needs.
Android Application Analyzer: A comprehensive Android application analysis tool that provides device management, logcat analysis, file examination, and integration with security frameworks like MobSF and JD-GUI..
ReFlutter: ReFlutter is a reverse engineering framework that uses patched Flutter libraries to enable dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring of Flutter mobile applications on Android and iOS platforms..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Android Application Analyzer is open-source with 172 GitHub stars. ReFlutter is open-source with 1,441 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Android Application Analyzer and ReFlutter serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Reverse Engineering, Dynamic Analysis, Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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