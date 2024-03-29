Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Android Application Analyzer is a free mobile app security tool. apkid is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams and mobile developers doing hands-on Android security testing will find Android Application Analyzer valuable for its tight integration with MobSF and JD-GUI, letting you move directly from decompilation to dynamic analysis without switching tools. The free pricing and 172 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and a lean codebase that actually runs without resource bloat. Skip this if you need policy enforcement or device management at scale; it's built for engineers doing deep code review, not IT operations managing app deployments across thousands of devices.
Mobile app security teams analyzing third-party Android apps or vetting your own before release should reach for APKiD first; it's the fastest way to spot packers, obfuscators, and compilers that hide malicious behavior or indicate supply chain risk. Free and 2,400+ GitHub stars means it's battle-tested by actual reverse engineers, not marketing-driven feature bloat. Skip this if you need runtime behavioral analysis or automated policy enforcement; APKiD is a static inspection tool that tells you what's inside an APK, not what it does when it runs.
A comprehensive Android application analysis tool that provides device management, logcat analysis, file examination, and integration with security frameworks like MobSF and JD-GUI.
APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files.
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Common questions about comparing Android Application Analyzer vs apkid for your mobile app security needs.
Android Application Analyzer: A comprehensive Android application analysis tool that provides device management, logcat analysis, file examination, and integration with security frameworks like MobSF and JD-GUI..
apkid: APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Android Application Analyzer is open-source with 172 GitHub stars. apkid is open-source with 2,434 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Android Application Analyzer and apkid serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Reverse Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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