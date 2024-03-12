Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Androguard is a free mobile app security tool. Codified Security Platform is a commercial mobile app security tool by Codified Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security researchers and Android-focused red teams should build Androguard into their workflows for static analysis that actually scales across large APK batches; the tool's Python API and 5,993 GitHub stars reflect years of active contribution from the reverse-engineering community. You get bytecode decompilation, permission analysis, and control-flow mapping without licensing friction, which matters when you're iterating through dozens of samples daily. Skip this if your organization needs threat hunting at runtime or wants UI-driven reporting for compliance audits; Androguard is a command-line analyst's tool, not a managed platform.
Mobile security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need Codified Security Platform because it handles both static and dynamic testing for iOS and Android without forcing you into a SaaS sandbox that strips context from your builds. The platform covers NIST PR.PS through its custom rule engine and library scanning, letting you enforce compliance rules that actually match your risk posture instead of generic baselines. Skip this if your developers need interactive remediation guidance or if you're still manually uploading APKs to multiple vendors; Codified assumes a CI/CD integration model and won't hand-hold through policy exceptions.
A full python tool for analyzing Android files with various functionalities.
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Androguard vs Codified Security Platform for your mobile app security needs.
Androguard: A full python tool for analyzing Android files with various functionalities..
Codified Security Platform: Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications. built by Codified Security. Core capabilities include Automated mobile application security testing, Static code analysis for mobile apps, Dynamic application testing..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Androguard is open-source with 5,993 GitHub stars. Codified Security Platform is developed by Codified Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Androguard and Codified Security Platform serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: Androguard is Free while Codified Security Platform is Commercial, Androguard is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox