Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Androguard Docker Image is a free mobile app security tool. Guardsquare DexGuard is a commercial mobile app security tool by Guardsquare. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security researchers and mobile app developers who reverse-engineer Android binaries will find value in Androguard Docker Image for its ability to containerize a complex dependency chain that would otherwise take hours to assemble locally. The 45 GitHub stars and active maintenance suggest it solves a real friction point for teams doing static analysis at scale. Skip this if you need a polished UI or are looking for automated threat intelligence; you're working with a command-line tool that requires familiarity with the underlying Androguard framework.
Mobile security teams shipping Android apps to consumers will get real value from DexGuard's polymorphic builds and runtime self-protection, which force attackers to reverse-engineer a unique binary each time rather than reusing exploits across your user base. The tamper detection, debugger blocking, and emulator checks address the NIST Platform Security control directly by making the app itself resistant to tampering. Skip this if you're building internal enterprise apps for employees; the overhead and complexity aren't worth it when you control the device environment.
Docker file for building Androguard dependencies with an optional interactive shell environment.
Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP
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Common questions about comparing Androguard Docker Image vs Guardsquare DexGuard for your mobile app security needs.
Androguard Docker Image: Docker file for building Androguard dependencies with an optional interactive shell environment..
Guardsquare DexGuard: Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Androguard Docker Image and Guardsquare DexGuard serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security, Reverse Engineering. Key differences: Androguard Docker Image is Free while Guardsquare DexGuard is Commercial, Androguard Docker Image is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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