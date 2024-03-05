Forensic examiners and incident responders who need to extract data from iOS and Android devices without monthly licensing will find Andriller CE's decoding engine genuinely useful; it handles SQLite databases, call logs, and messaging artifacts that commercial tools charge thousands annually to access. The 1,534 GitHub stars reflect active community validation of its extraction accuracy across multiple Android versions. Skip this if your team needs cloud forensics, Windows memory analysis, or vendor support; Andriller CE is phone-focused and community-maintained, which means you're reading Stack Overflow threads when extraction fails, not calling support.

Prelude Security RMP

Mid-market and enterprise security teams with Windows-heavy environments will get the most from Prelude Security RMP because it catches in-memory malicious code execution that standard endpoint agents let through by collecting hardware-focused telemetry at the edge. The user-mode agent deploys without kernel modifications, reducing friction in locked-down environments, and the queryless search for endpoint activity means your SOC doesn't need new search skills to hunt what it finds. Skip this if you need cross-platform coverage or use macOS and Linux as primary targets; RMP is Windows-specific and won't give you parity across your fleet.