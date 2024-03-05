Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Andriller CE (Community Edition) is a free digital forensics tool. Prelude Security RMP is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Prelude Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Andriller CE (Community Edition)
Forensic examiners and incident responders who need to extract data from iOS and Android devices without monthly licensing will find Andriller CE's decoding engine genuinely useful; it handles SQLite databases, call logs, and messaging artifacts that commercial tools charge thousands annually to access. The 1,534 GitHub stars reflect active community validation of its extraction accuracy across multiple Android versions. Skip this if your team needs cloud forensics, Windows memory analysis, or vendor support; Andriller CE is phone-focused and community-maintained, which means you're reading Stack Overflow threads when extraction fails, not calling support.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with Windows-heavy environments will get the most from Prelude Security RMP because it catches in-memory malicious code execution that standard endpoint agents let through by collecting hardware-focused telemetry at the edge. The user-mode agent deploys without kernel modifications, reducing friction in locked-down environments, and the queryless search for endpoint activity means your SOC doesn't need new search skills to hunt what it finds. Skip this if you need cross-platform coverage or use macOS and Linux as primary targets; RMP is Windows-specific and won't give you parity across your fleet.
A software utility with forensic tools for smartphones, offering powerful data extraction and decoding capabilities.
Endpoint agent detecting in-memory malicious code execution on Windows.
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Common questions about comparing Andriller CE (Community Edition) vs Prelude Security RMP for your digital forensics needs.
Andriller CE (Community Edition): A software utility with forensic tools for smartphones, offering powerful data extraction and decoding capabilities..
Prelude Security RMP: Endpoint agent detecting in-memory malicious code execution on Windows. built by Prelude Security. Core capabilities include Detection of malicious in-memory code execution, Hardware-focused telemetry collection, Asynchronous processing at the edge..
Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Andriller CE (Community Edition) is open-source with 1,534 GitHub stars. Prelude Security RMP is developed by Prelude Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Andriller CE (Community Edition) and Prelude Security RMP serve similar Digital Forensics use cases. Key differences: Andriller CE (Community Edition) is Free while Prelude Security RMP is Commercial, Andriller CE (Community Edition) is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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