Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Andriller CE (Community Edition) is a free digital forensics tool. FastIR Collector is a free digital forensics tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Forensic examiners and incident responders who need to extract data from iOS and Android devices without monthly licensing will find Andriller CE's decoding engine genuinely useful; it handles SQLite databases, call logs, and messaging artifacts that commercial tools charge thousands annually to access. The 1,534 GitHub stars reflect active community validation of its extraction accuracy across multiple Android versions. Skip this if your team needs cloud forensics, Windows memory analysis, or vendor support; Andriller CE is phone-focused and community-maintained, which means you're reading Stack Overflow threads when extraction fails, not calling support.
Incident response teams who need to pull forensic artifacts from Windows machines before an attacker covers their tracks should start with FastIR Collector; it's free, lightweight enough to run on suspect systems without heavy agent deployment, and built specifically for live acquisition rather than post-mortem analysis. The 519 GitHub stars and active maintenance signal real adoption among practitioners doing hands-on IR work. Skip this if your team needs cross-platform coverage or automated collection at scale; FastIR is a manual pull tool for Windows boxes, not a deployed sensor strategy.
A software utility with forensic tools for smartphones, offering powerful data extraction and decoding capabilities.
Tool for live forensics acquisition on Windows systems, collecting artefacts for early compromise detection.
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Common questions about comparing Andriller CE (Community Edition) vs FastIR Collector for your digital forensics needs.
Andriller CE (Community Edition): A software utility with forensic tools for smartphones, offering powerful data extraction and decoding capabilities..
FastIR Collector: Tool for live forensics acquisition on Windows systems, collecting artefacts for early compromise detection..
Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Andriller CE (Community Edition) is open-source with 1,534 GitHub stars. FastIR Collector is open-source with 519 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Andriller CE (Community Edition) and FastIR Collector serve similar Digital Forensics use cases: both are Digital Forensics tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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