FastIR Collector

Incident response teams who need to pull forensic artifacts from Windows machines before an attacker covers their tracks should start with FastIR Collector; it's free, lightweight enough to run on suspect systems without heavy agent deployment, and built specifically for live acquisition rather than post-mortem analysis. The 519 GitHub stars and active maintenance signal real adoption among practitioners doing hands-on IR work. Skip this if your team needs cross-platform coverage or automated collection at scale; FastIR is a manual pull tool for Windows boxes, not a deployed sensor strategy.