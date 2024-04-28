Andor is a free penetration testing tool. BeEF is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers who need to quickly validate blind SQL injection vulnerabilities will find Andor useful; it's a focused Golang tool that cuts through the noise of generic scanners by handling time-based and boolean-based injection detection without bloat. The 76 GitHub stars and active maintenance suggest it's actually used in engagements rather than abandoned. Skip this if you're looking for a commercial support contract or a tool that handles everything from reconnaissance through post-exploitation; Andor does one thing and doesn't pretend otherwise.
Penetration testers running web application security assessments need BeEF when client-side browser exploitation is the focus of engagement scope; it's the only free tool that chains browser vulnerabilities into working exploits without requiring custom payload development. The framework ships with 300+ modules covering XSS, CSRF, and plugin exploitation, letting you move from reconnaissance to active compromise in hours instead of days. Skip BeEF if your mandate is server-side or network-layer testing; it's a specialist tool that does one thing exceptionally and won't replace your broader pentest toolkit.
A blind SQL injection tool written in Golang
BeEF is a specialized penetration testing tool for exploiting web browser vulnerabilities to assess security.
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Common questions about comparing Andor vs BeEF for your penetration testing needs.
Andor: A blind SQL injection tool written in Golang..
BeEF: BeEF is a specialized penetration testing tool for exploiting web browser vulnerabilities to assess security..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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