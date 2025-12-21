Anchore Secure: Container & source code scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, and secrets. built by Anchore. Core capabilities include Container image vulnerability scanning, Source code scanning, SBOM generation using Syft..

Software Supply Chain Security Platform: Container security platform that removes unused components to reduce CVEs. built by RapidFort. Core capabilities include Container scanning and vulnerability detection, Runtime instrumentation and profiling with minimal compute impact, Runtime Bill of Materials (RBOM) generation..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.