Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anchore Secure is a commercial container security tool by Anchore. Software Supply Chain Security Platform is a commercial container security tool by RapidFort. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with strict vulnerability governance will get the most from Anchore Secure, specifically its ability to track historical vulnerability exposure without forcing rescans of every image each time a new CVE drops. The SBOM generation through Syft and policy-based compliance checks directly address NIST ID.RA risk assessment requirements. Skip this if your team needs runtime threat detection; Anchore is a scanning and inventory tool, not a behavioral enforcement platform.
Software Supply Chain Security Platform
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in CVE noise from bloated container images should start here: RapidFort removes unused code and dependencies before they become vulnerabilities, cutting your attack surface by up to 90 percent rather than just flagging what's already broken. The runtime instrumentation approach means you're not scanning theoretical risk but actual application behavior, and the library of 25,000 pre-hardened images lets you ship faster without security theater. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform covering image scanning, policy enforcement, and supply chain attestation; RapidFort is laser-focused on reduction, not breadth.
Container & source code scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, and secrets
Container security platform that removes unused components to reduce CVEs
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Common questions about comparing Anchore Secure vs Software Supply Chain Security Platform for your container security needs.
Anchore Secure: Container & source code scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, and secrets. built by Anchore. Core capabilities include Container image vulnerability scanning, Source code scanning, SBOM generation using Syft..
Software Supply Chain Security Platform: Container security platform that removes unused components to reduce CVEs. built by RapidFort. Core capabilities include Container scanning and vulnerability detection, Runtime instrumentation and profiling with minimal compute impact, Runtime Bill of Materials (RBOM) generation..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anchore Secure differentiates with Container image vulnerability scanning, Source code scanning, SBOM generation using Syft. Software Supply Chain Security Platform differentiates with Container scanning and vulnerability detection, Runtime instrumentation and profiling with minimal compute impact, Runtime Bill of Materials (RBOM) generation.
Anchore Secure is developed by Anchore. Software Supply Chain Security Platform is developed by RapidFort. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anchore Secure and Software Supply Chain Security Platform serve similar Container Security use cases: both are Container Security tools, both cover Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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