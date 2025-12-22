Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is a commercial container security tool by Aikido Security. Software Supply Chain Security Platform is a commercial container security tool by RapidFort. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Container Image Scanning
Teams shipping containers at scale across multiple registries need Aikido Container Image Scanning because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually determining which CVEs can execute in your environment, not just flagging every known vulnerability. The tool scans Kubernetes workloads directly and integrates with 12 major registries including ECR, GCR, and Artifactory, with AutoFix generating pull requests to patch real risks automatically. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than 50 container images monthly or needs runtime threat detection alongside build-time scanning; Aikido stops at the image layer and doesn't monitor what happens after deployment.
Software Supply Chain Security Platform
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in CVE noise from bloated container images should start here: RapidFort removes unused code and dependencies before they become vulnerabilities, cutting your attack surface by up to 90 percent rather than just flagging what's already broken. The runtime instrumentation approach means you're not scanning theoretical risk but actual application behavior, and the library of 25,000 pre-hardened images lets you ship faster without security theater. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform covering image scanning, policy enforcement, and supply chain attestation; RapidFort is laser-focused on reduction, not breadth.
Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection
Container security platform that removes unused components to reduce CVEs
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Container Image Scanning vs Software Supply Chain Security Platform for your container security needs.
Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..
Software Supply Chain Security Platform: Container security platform that removes unused components to reduce CVEs. built by RapidFort. Core capabilities include Container scanning and vulnerability detection, Runtime instrumentation and profiling with minimal compute impact, Runtime Bill of Materials (RBOM) generation..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Container Image Scanning differentiates with CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication. Software Supply Chain Security Platform differentiates with Container scanning and vulnerability detection, Runtime instrumentation and profiling with minimal compute impact, Runtime Bill of Materials (RBOM) generation.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is developed by Aikido Security. Software Supply Chain Security Platform is developed by RapidFort. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Container Image Scanning and Software Supply Chain Security Platform serve similar Container Security use cases: both are Container Security tools, both cover CVE, Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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