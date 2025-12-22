Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..

Software Supply Chain Security Platform: Container security platform that removes unused components to reduce CVEs. built by RapidFort. Core capabilities include Container scanning and vulnerability detection, Runtime instrumentation and profiling with minimal compute impact, Runtime Bill of Materials (RBOM) generation..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.