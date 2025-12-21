Mid-market and enterprise teams with strict vulnerability governance will get the most from Anchore Secure, specifically its ability to track historical vulnerability exposure without forcing rescans of every image each time a new CVE drops. The SBOM generation through Syft and policy-based compliance checks directly address NIST ID.RA risk assessment requirements. Skip this if your team needs runtime threat detection; Anchore is a scanning and inventory tool, not a behavioral enforcement platform.

Snyk Container

DevOps teams shipping container images through CI/CD pipelines should choose Snyk Container for its integration depth; it catches vulnerabilities before they reach registries and feeds findings directly into your existing workflow rather than requiring a separate scanning step. The tool covers ID.AM and PR.PS across Docker, Kubernetes, and five major registries, with automated remediation that actually generates base image upgrade PRs. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime detection of container escape attempts; Snyk excels at preventing bad images from shipping, not stopping them once they're running.