Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..

Snyk Container: Container & Kubernetes vulnerability scanning with automated remediation. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Container image vulnerability scanning, Kubernetes workload security scanning, Automated base image upgrade recommendations..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.